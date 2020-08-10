The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported there have been 707 cases of coronavirus in the 93561 ZIP code as of Monday. The total includes the confirmed cases reported to Public Health since the pandemic reached Kern in March.
Countywide, there have been 24,450 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, and 171 people have died from the illness.
The county's Public Health department updates its data daily. Last week, the state revealed that it had glitches in its reporting that were reported to be resolved Friday. However, it wasn't immediately clear how long it would take for the reporting to catch up.
The public can see updates every morning at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/
