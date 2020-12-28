The 93561 ZIP code has seen 2,560 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to counts from the Kern County Public Health Services Department as of Monday.
Of those cases, 843 people have recovered from their illness and 219 people are presumed to have recovered, Public Health reports.
The available data does not break down how many people from the 93561 ZIP code have died. However, Public Health reports that a total of 502 people have died countywide since the pandemic began.
Since March, there have been 66,526 positive cases countywide as of Monday. A total of 20,030 people have recovered, and 13,128 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 7,928 people up to age 17; 40,942 people ages 18 to 49; 11,881 people ages 50 to 64; 5,734 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 357 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 71 of those are in intensive care units. The numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
