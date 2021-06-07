Kern County Public Health Services reports that as of Monday, there have been 3,898 confirmed coronavirus cases in the 93561 ZIP code since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county reports that 1,665 people have recovered from their illness, and 2,161 people are presumed to have recovered.
Meanwhile, as of Monday, Kern County's coronavirus case count since the pandemic began stands at 110,395. There have been 1,398 deaths throughout the county.
Public Health reports that 39,642 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,293 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,514 people age 17 and under; 66,573 ages 18 to 49; 20,029 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,186 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that as of Monday, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.
