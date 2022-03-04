A public hearing concerning transit needs within the city of Tehachapi has been set for March 7.
The hearing before the Tehachapi City Council will begin sometime after the meeting begins at 5 p.m.
According to a staff report from Finance Director Hamed Jones, the hearing is part of the requirements for the city to receive state Transportation Development Act funding.
Jones noted that the city provides a Dial-A-Ride transit service through Kern Regional Transit. Using two buses, the service operates Monday through Friday from 5:45 to 11:45 a.m., from 12:45 to 4 p.m. and from 5:15 to 7 p.m. On Saturday service is provided from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. There is no Sunday service.
During 2020-21, the city averaged 278 passengers per month for its Dial-A-Ride service, generating $4,236.32 in farebox revenue for a service that cost $224,249.86.
The services are available within the city and between the city and certain areas of the county. Fees range from free for children 4 and under to $2 for the general public with youth 5 to 15, seniors 62 and over and disabled person fees set at $1.
Ridership has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said. In 2020-21, compared to 2019-20, ridership decreased by 24 percent while total costs increased by 17 percent.
Usually, the state requires the city to meet a 10 percent farebox ratio (meaning the ratio of paid fares to expenses) and this has always been difficult for the city. However, due to COVID-19, the state suspended the usual farebox requirement. The farebox ratio generated from riders in 2020-21 was only 1.4 percent but the city was able to use $26,286 in CARES Act funding to meet the 10 percent requirement.
By meeting the required ratio, the city may receive up to $585,904 this year from the Local Transportation Fund and State Transit Assistance Fund, Jones said. The funds are derived from an apportionment of the state sales tax and gasoline sales tax.
The public hearing will be held during the March 7 Tehachapi City Council meeting. The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the community room of the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.