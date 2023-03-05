A special meeting for a public hearing on Cummings Basin groundwater allocations has been set by the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
At its Feb. 15 meeting the district board heard a report from General Manager Tom Neisler concerning those allocations.
He explained that the Amended and Restated Judgment for the Adjudication of the Cummings Basin — referred to as the ARJ — was approved by the Kern County Superior Court on Jan. 5, 2021 and implemented on Jan. 1, 2022.
The purpose of the ARJ was to ensure groundwater allocations that will sustain the basin.
Neisler said scheduling and publication constraints mean the district will be about a week behind meeting the March 1 deadline to notify pumpers of their allocation this year.
The board expects to approve the Cummings Basin allocations following the March 7 public hearing.
