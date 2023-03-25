The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will conduct a tour of its pumping plants and water importation facilities on April 20.
The district imports State Water Project water, originating in Lake Oroville 400 miles away, from the aqueduct at the base of the Grapevine up the mountain to the Tehachapi area. The lift is more than 3,400 vertical feet, according to General Manager Tom Neisler.
Neisler noted that the tour may have the added attraction of a superbloom of wildflowers.
Reservations are required by April 6 and due to safety issues, all participants must be at least 18 years old.
The tour will depart from water district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, at 8 a.m. Transportation and a light lunch will be provided.
For more information or reservations call the district office at 661-822-5504.
