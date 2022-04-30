Kern County Public Works is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge. Collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted
When traveling with hazardous household waste to any event or facility, county officials ask that people remember the following: Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container; make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled; do not mix materials; and keep materials separated and away from passengers.
