Kern County Public Works will hold hazardous waste collection events in Tehachapi on two Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21. Commercial or business waste is not allowed.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
People are asked to follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
