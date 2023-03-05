Kern County Public Works will hold hazardous waste collection events in Tehachapi on Saturday, March 18. Commercial or business waste is not allowed.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
People are asked to follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
