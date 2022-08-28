Kern County Public Works will hold two household hazardous waste collection events in Tehachapi in September. Commercial or business waste is not allowed.
They will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
People are asked to follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.