The planned Dec. 8 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bear Valley Springs Community Services District was canceled because the Kern County Board of Supervisors had not yet certified results of the Nov. 8, election.

Five people ran for three seats on the board and on Friday, Dec. 9, the Board of Supervisors made it official — incumbent Terry Quinn was reelected with 1,570 votes. Martin Hernandez, with 1,492 votes, and Geva Frevert, with 1,382 votes, will also join the board.