The planned Dec. 8 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bear Valley Springs Community Services District was canceled because the Kern County Board of Supervisors had not yet certified results of the Nov. 8, election.
Five people ran for three seats on the board and on Friday, Dec. 9, the Board of Supervisors made it official — incumbent Terry Quinn was reelected with 1,570 votes. Martin Hernandez, with 1,492 votes, and Geva Frevert, with 1,382 votes, will also join the board.
Leana Mitchell was not elected but was only nine votes behind Frevert with 1,373 votes. Jerry Pittenger garnered 1,258 votes.
Directors John Grace and Charles Jensen have two years remaining on their term. Greg Hahn did not seek reelection.
The district plans to reschedule a board meeting as soon as possible after the certification is final, pending availability of incoming, outgoing and continuing members of the board. Agenda information will be posted online at bvcsd.com/agendas.
BVS tax measures
Certification of the election also made it official — two tax measures on the ballot did not attain the necessary two-thirds majority.
Measure V, the gate operations tax, received 46.79 percent “yes” votes. Measure W, the police services tax, received 42.30 percent “yes” votes.
The board voted 3-1 on July 14 to bring the measures to the ballot. Because of a vacancy, there were only four directors at the time. Hahn, Grace and Quinn voted to put the measure on the ballot with Jensen voting no.
Had they been approved by voters, the parcel tax to support the police department would be increased to up to $500 per parcel per year with a potential 2 percent per year increase for inflation. And a parcel tax to support gate operations would be increased to up to $185 per year, also with the potential of escalating the tax by 2 percent per year for inflation.
The increased taxes would have replaced an $80 per parcel police special tax enacted in 1996, and a $75 per parcel gate special tax enacted in 2006. Because expenses for the community entry gate and police exceed that funding, the district has been drawing from its general fund.
An error on the ballot, though, may have influenced voting. In late October, after ballots were went to voters, it was discovered that the ballots stated that the proposed tax amounts were the minimum rate — instead of the maximum rate.
Communications specialist Megan Clark said the errors were made by the Elections Office and noted that the district’s legal counsel has asked for a formal investigation into the cause of the error. Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary B. Bedard sent letters to registered voters in Bear Valley CSD advising them of the error.
