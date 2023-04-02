Last year, Tehachapi commemorated the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of July 21, 1952. The big quake hit at 4:52 a.m., while most people were sleeping. At the time, it was the third-largest earthquake in California’s recorded history, and it’s still among the highest in magnitude. It’s reported to have registered 7.3 on the earthquake measurement scale.
The loss of 12 lives in the earthquake has been mentioned countless times through the years. But little has been reported about the family that suffered the most loss. As Tehachapi News columnist Jon Hammond noted in an article published in 2010, five members of the Quintana family were killed in the earthquake.
“Four children in the Pete Quintana family from Silver City, New Mexico, as well as their mother, Blanche, were crushed and killed when walls collapsed at a house on G Street, now known as Tehachapi Boulevard,” Hammond wrote.
What hasn’t been widely reported is that six members of the Quintana family survived the earthquake. And although Pete Quintana’s wife’s name has been reported many times as Blanche — and she may have used that name — it was actually Blasa.
Socorro Quintana Prieto, a granddaughter of Pete and Blasa Quintana, lives in New Mexico. She recently reached out to Tehachapi News to share more of the family’s story.
Pete was 40 years old and Blasa was 36 at the time of the earthquake. Their children lost in the disastrous event were daughters Nicolasa, 16; Gloria, 13; and sons Joseph, 11; and Bobby, 5.
Family members who survived the earthquake, Prieto said, included her grandfather Pete; her father, Salvador; and four of his five remaining siblings: Ruth, Richard, Arthur and Nellie.
Another brother, Pete Jr., had stayed with an aunt in Silver City, N.M., when the family headed west for her grandfather to find work, Prieto said. He was not with the family at the time of the earthquake.
Salvador was 7 years old at the time of the quake. Ruth was 17, Richard 8, Arthur 6 and Nellie 4.
The family arrived in Tehachapi the night before the earthquake and was staying at the home of Blasa’s brother Alfred Sierra. Another brother, Mike Sierra, and his wife Felipa and their two young daughters, Corina and Gloria, had traveled with the Quintana family.
Alfred Sierra’s wife was away visiting other relatives in Salinas. After getting everyone settled for the night, he decided to sleep outside under a tree. Mike Sierra apparently woke up early that morning and left the house to get a cup of coffee at a restaurant down the street.
An article published in The Los Angeles Times the day after the tragedy described the scene at the small home after the quake struck: Pete, Ruth and Corina were covered by bricks and lumber — wreckage from the house where they had slept and from a brick building next door. Even Alfred, outside, was struck by flying bricks and seriously injured.
“Buried under bricks as much as four feet deep were Pete’s other eight children. Also buried, but not so heavily, was Pete’s sister-in-law, Felipa Sierra. Under Felipa’s bowed form, crouching in a doorway, was her baby Gloria. Bearing down on the mother’s shoulder was a heavy plank. She was half-buried under bricks,” the news report noted.
“After the screams of the buried brought help, the digging began,” the Times article continued.
Felipa Sierra and baby Gloria were freed first. She was bruised but able to walk.
“But it took hours to dig out the Quintana children, and when they finally were lifted free, four of them were dead or died soon after — Bobbie, Gloria, Joe and Nicholasa. The other four all were injured and by noon were in hospitals,” the Times reporter noted.
Pete Quintana had arrived in California with great hope. A miner and welder, he was optimistic about finding work. After the earthquake, he shared his plans with the Times reporter: “I want to see the children who are dead and the children in the hospital,” he said. “I don’t know what I will do after that. I only know I will find work and go to work.”
Days later, Quintana was wandering around town in a daze, according to another news report.
His brother-in-law, Mike Sierra, lived in Salinas and arranged for the burial of Blasa and the children there, Prieto said. They were buried all in the same plot, she noted.
About 70 percent of Tehachapi’s downtown was destroyed in the earthquake, including the Tehachapi News office. But two days after the earthquake, the News managed to publish a four-page edition with the help of The Bakersfield Californian and the Arvin Tiller newspapers. At the time, only 11 people were known to have lost their lives, and a report of the loss of members of the Quintana family and others was on the front page. The family name was incorrectly reported as Cantana.
Eventually, Pete Quintana returned to New Mexico, where he was born in 1915. He died in Deming, N.M., on June 13, 1983, nearly 31 years after losing his wife and four of his 10 children in the Tehachapi earthquake.
His granddaughter provided information about the lives of her father, Salvador, and the other surviving siblings.
Ruth, she said, never married and died in 1998 at the age of 62.
“She took on the role of caretaker to the rest of the children and passed of pancreatic cancer,” Prieto said.
Richard, who was 7 at the time of the earthquake, ended up living in Bayard, N.M., until his death in 2008. He also died of pancreatic cancer, she noted. Pete Quintana Jr. eventually moved to Redlands and lived there until his death in 1990.
Still living today are Prieto’s father, Salvador, 79; his brother Arthur, 78; and sister Nellie, 75.
Although all of the children went on with their lives, she said the memory of the terrifying earthquake and loss of their mother and siblings stayed with them forever.
She was able to accompany her father on a visit to their grave in Salinas a few years ago and, during recent flooding, worried that the cemetery there might be at risk.
“Their story is so amazingly sad — and that of strength and love,” Prieto said. “What happened after that earthquake was the beginning of their adventures. That is so hard to believe.”
