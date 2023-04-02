Last year, Tehachapi commemorated the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of July 21, 1952. The big quake hit at 4:52 a.m., while most people were sleeping. At the time, it was the third-largest earthquake in California’s recorded history, and it’s still among the highest in magnitude. It’s reported to have registered 7.3 on the earthquake measurement scale.

The loss of 12 lives in the earthquake has been mentioned countless times through the years. But little has been reported about the family that suffered the most loss. As Tehachapi News columnist Jon Hammond noted in an article published in 2010, five members of the Quintana family were killed in the earthquake.

