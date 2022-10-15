California’s water year begins each Oct. 1 and data released by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District shows that despite the drought, rainfall measured by the district at its headquarters next to Brite Lake was better than seven of the last 19 years.
But that’s not saying much because 13 of the past 19 years were below the average — and except for three wet water years — 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19 — rainfall has been trending downward. Complete data was not provided prior to the 2003-04 water year.
The state’s water year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 and is the official 12-month timeframe used by water managers to compile and compare hydrologic records. General Manager Tom Neisler included rainfall records in a staff report for the Oct. 19 meeting of the local water district’s board.
According to the California Department of Water Resources, the new water year brings fresh concerns about a fourth year of extreme drought for the state — with warmer, drier conditions in the forecast.
The local water district data data shows 8.91 of rainfall measured over the past 12 months with the most precipitation — 1.53 inches — measured in March. No rain was recorded in May and July. Greater than typical rain in June, August and September helped increase the total by 1.31 inches. The average per water year over the past 19 years was 11.93 inches.
Over the past 12 months, California saw extreme swings between record-breaking storms and dry conditions driven by the changing climate, the DWR said in a news release. In October 2021, parts of Northern California experienced the highest single-day rain totals ever, followed by a dry November and then a record snowfall in parts of the Sierra in December. Conditions took a turn again with the driest January, February and March in over 100 years.
Local rain helps replenish Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings basins and some may also flow down Tehachapi Creek toward the San Joaquin Valley.
The district is also reliant on imported water from the State Water Project. Neisler has previously said that he carefully watches the weather in the Lake Oroville watershed for that reason. In recent years the district has not received enough water from the SWP to meet local demand. The state has not yet indicated how much imported water may be available next year.
DWR Director Karla Nemeth said the state is preparing for continued extreme drought and working with federal, state, local and academic partners to plan for a future with less overall precipitation and more rain than snow.
Water Year 2022 ended with statewide precipitation at 76 percent of average, the DWR reported. Statewide reservoir storage is 69 percent of average for this time of year. Lake Oroville, the SWP’s largest reservoir, sits at 64 percent of average for this time of year.
The current drought from 2020 to 2022 is now the driest three-year period on record, breaking the old record set by the previous drought from 2013 to 2015, the DWR said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.