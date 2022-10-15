Briefs - Rainfall Chart.jpg

This chart shows ups and downs in the amount of precipitation measured by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District at its headquarters adjacent to Brite Lake (Jacobsen Reservoir) over the last 19 years.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

California’s water year begins each Oct. 1 and data released by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District shows that despite the drought, rainfall measured by the district at its headquarters next to Brite Lake was better than seven of the last 19 years.

But that’s not saying much because 13 of the past 19 years were below the average — and except for three wet water years — 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19 — rainfall has been trending downward. Complete data was not provided prior to the 2003-04 water year.