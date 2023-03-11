Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning caused minimal damage to areas of Tehachapi. Brite Valley and Cummings Valley at the western end of the Tehachapi Valley seem to have been hit the hardest with road closures due to plugged highway culverts and muddy debris laden water flowing across roads.
West of Bear Valley Road in the Cummings Valley area ,the heavily traveled Pellisher Road was closed around 9 p.m. Friday due to heavy flooding. This forced hundreds of Stallion Springs residents to use the narrow and twisty Banducci Road coming down from Alpine Meadows.
