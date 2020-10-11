A rally to support the reelection of President Trump will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at all four corners of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard.
Calling supporters "Trump Troops," organizer Craig Luther wrote in an email: "You all know the drill by now, so tell your friends, bring your flags, signs, positive spirits and smiling faces and join us next Saturday. It's 'crunch time' and the president needs our support more than ever!"
