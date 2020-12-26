We had good times, sad times, and some scary times, too.
If there is one thing that we can say about 2020, it was anything but ordinary.
Some of us worked from home while others are deemed essential workers and punched the time clock day in and day out (bless you!). Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic hit closer to home and many Tehachapians found their jobs wiped out, oftentimes their entire careers.
Like a gigantic Godzilla, we watched in horror as the virus made its way to Tehachapi, leaving several business destroyed and some residents forced from their homes.
As the infection numbers continue to rage into the new year, Tehachapi News asked its readers to share a happy memory of the outgoing year (good riddance!).
For those of you who are in need of a smile — you're welcome!
