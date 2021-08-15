Ballots will begin to be mailed to all registered voters on Monday for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.
Poll sites will also be available to voters, the Kern County Elections Division said in a news release on Thursday. Those who wish to vote in person should remember to bring their mail-in ballot. Otherwise, the vote will be counted provisionally.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Those interested in volunteering should visit kernvote.com.
