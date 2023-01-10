Yes, Tehachapi has received rain and snow during recent storms that hammered areas of the state. But no, the drought is not over and there is not yet any indication that the Department of Water Resources will allocate more water from the State Water Project this year.

Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, shared that grim news with members of the Board of Directors of the district and others gathered for a workshop during a special meeting held Monday afternoon, Jan. 9.