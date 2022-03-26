On March 15, another procedural ruling was made in the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District’s suit challenging the city of Tehachapi’s approval of the Sage Ranch development and other projects.
The Sept. 16 lawsuit was filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. The foundation of the lawsuit is an allegation that the city failed to meet requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. The case will be decided based upon the administrative record, according to Tom Neisler, general manager of the water district.
In his latest ruling, Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II extended the deadline for preparation of the administrative record by another 60 days to May 16, as agreed upon by attorneys for the water district, city and Sage Ranch developers including Jeffrey Ciachurski and three related companies, Greenbriar Capital Corporation, Greenbriar Capital Hold, Inc., and Greenbriar Capital (U.S.), LLC.
Neisler previously noted that the CEQA litigation is likely to take time to resolve and the extensions were not unexpected.
— Claudia Elliott
