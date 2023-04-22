Sage Ranch development plan.jpg

The proposed Sage Ranch residential development is for 138 acres south of Valley Boulevard and North of Pinon Street between Tehachapi High School and Clearview Street.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

A case management conference on Friday for pending litigation challenging the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch residential development yielded little information except that the parties involved continue to communicate.

Soon after the city approved the proposed 995-unit residential subdivision in September 2021, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District filed suit in Kern County Superior Court, alleging that the water supply analysis was inadequate and other violations of the California Environmental Quality Act and other state laws.

