A case management conference on Friday for pending litigation challenging the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch residential development yielded little information except that the parties involved continue to communicate.
Soon after the city approved the proposed 995-unit residential subdivision in September 2021, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District filed suit in Kern County Superior Court, alleging that the water supply analysis was inadequate and other violations of the California Environmental Quality Act and other state laws.
The case was transferred to Sacramento County about a year ago after the city of Tehachapi requested a change of venue.
Judge Stephen Acquisto had advised all parties to file briefs with the court prior to last Friday’s hearing.
“No one filed (briefs),” the judge observed at the beginning of the hearing. “That’s not that helpful to the court.”
The water district has asked the court to essentially void and set aside all approvals related to the Sage Ranch project. The city has denied all allegations made by the district.
In addition to the city of Tehachapi, the district's petition listed Greenbriar Capital Corporation and Greenbriar Capital Holdco, Inc. — both Canadian companies — as respondents. Another company, Greenbriar Capital US LLC, and Jeffrey Ciachurski, CEO of the three Greenbriar companies, are listed as “Real Parties in Interest.” Under CEQA, they are parties whose rights may be affected by the outcome of the CEQA suit and therefore are entitled to participate in the litigation.
As a CEQA case, an eventual ruling on the first three causes of action will be based on the administrative record of the case, not testimony. In other words, the judge will review all the documents associated with the project’s approval.
A fourth cause of action — that the city has a pattern and practice of CEQA violations — has been set aside for later consideration.
Discussion at a hearing on March 24 suggested that the parties may be ready to agree that the administrative record is ready to certify. But briefs were not filed to document such an agreement.
However, Daniel A. King of the Pioneer Law Group — which represents the district — signaled on Friday that there may be agreement on that matter.
"We have mercifully resolved the last of our issues around the record," King said. "We would expect certification to occur sometime around May 15 or May 17.
King and Kathryn L. Patterson of Pioneer Law Group appeared before the judge on behalf of the district. Ginetta L. Giovinco of Richards, Watson & Gerson appeared on behalf of the city, and Eric Robinson of Kronick Moskovitz Sideman & Girard appeared on behalf of the real parties in interest. All appearances were remote.
King told the judge that the parties were ready to set a briefing schedule and hearing date and suggested there are two possible paths. The earliest would bring the case back to court in late August and the other in late October or mid-November.
Giovinco, for the city, said she could be ready by late August.
The judge referred all parties to the standard rules of the court and suggested that they agree on the briefing schedule they would like to use and submit it to the court.
The Tehachapi City Council certified the Environmental Impact Report for the project in August 2021 and approved other related elements associated with the project the next month. This left only a Precise Development Plan to be approved by the city before development could commence.
In October 2022, the developer applied for a 90-day extension to submit the PDP — which was granted. The developer submitted the plan in December, before the extended deadline. It has not yet been scheduled for review by the Planning Commission
The case number in Sacramento Superior Court is 2022-80003892.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
