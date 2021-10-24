Briefs Rec and Park recognition.jpg

Volunteers in a recent project to repaint the gazebo at Philip Marx Central Park were honored on Oct. 19 at a meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. From left are Paul Kaminski, Tehachapi Rotary Club president, Corey Torres, TVRPD district manager, student Nicholas Aldaron and Nena Thornburg of Valley Oaks Charter School.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Volunteers in a recent project to repaint the gazebo at Philip Marx Central Park were honored on Oct. 19 at a meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.

Operations Manager Bill Fisher praised the work of students from Interact Clubs at both Tehachapi High School and Valley Oaks Charter School who helped with the project. The clubs are sponsored by the Tehachapi Rotary Club.

Fisher said the youngsters gave him “a lot of hope for our future.”

Present to receive recognition were Paul Kaminski, Tehachapi Rotary Club president, student Nicholas Aldaron and Nena Thornburg, teacher and Interact adviser at Valley Oaks Charter School.

— Claudia Elliott