After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Antelope Valley encourages residents to recycle their trees through its drop-off locations.
From Dec. 27 through Jan. 7, Kern County residents can drop off their real trees at the following locations to be recycled:
• 416 N. Dennison Road, Tehachapi, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 1731 Sierra Hwy, Rosamond, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is important to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Artificial and flocked trees cannot be recycled and should be disposed of as trash.
For more information, call 661-822-6871.
