Kern County’s state representatives could look very different following the approval of new district boundaries by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission earlier this week.
The commission approved big changed to Kern’s eastern Assembly and Senate districts, which are currently represented by Republicans. In both instances, the districts now swoop upward past Kern’s north border into Tulare County.
State Sen. Shannon Grove’s, district, which had previously encompassed much of rural San Bernardino County, now ends at Kern’s eastern border and juts north into much of Fresno County.
Assemblyman Vince Fong — whose district had been contained in Kern County, but included north and west Bakersfield along with Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and rural western Kern County — includes Visalia and much of the mountainous areas of Tulare County.
Neither Grove nor Fong could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Even Democratic state incumbents have seen their districts shaken up. Although Assemblyman Rudy Salas has said he will not run again for his current position as he seeks a seat in Congress, his district will change substantially.
He previously represented Hanford and Lemoore, along with southeast Bakersfield, but under the changes, the new district cuts off at Kern’s northern border and includes more of metro Bakersfield.
Former Republican consultant Tony Quinn, who has significant experience with redistricting, had several issues with the maps approved by the redistricting commission. He particularly took issue with the congressional district represented by U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, which has long arms reaching to Lemoore and Fresno.
“The Vince Fong district has a lot of the same problems as Congress,” he said of the district’s extensions, “but the Salas district is fairly rational.”
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, however, will also see a big change. Her district, which had stopped at Fresno, now extends all the way up to Merced. That makes her a potential competitor for Sen. Anna Caballero, a fellow Democrat who has a residence in the city.
The redistricting commission must present a report to the California Secretary of State by Dec. 27.
In the next year, voters will feel the impact of redistricting for the first time. Thousands of Kern County residents will have a new representative, bringing about the possibility for new faces in the state Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.