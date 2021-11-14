Confusion over governmental redistricting efforts has resulted in a number of Tehachapi area residents believing that there is a movement to make Tehachapi part of Los Angeles County.
For the record, there is no such effort. But if there was, Tehachapi clearly wants no part of it as evidenced by comments made to the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
For several months the board has been going through the process of considering what changes might need to be made in the configuration of the five supervisorial districts. The process included soliciting public comments which were presented to the board last week. These written comments were received via email, a comment website set up for that purpose and voicemail. By Nov. 10, the board had received 58 comments.
Nearly a third of the comments were from Tehachapi area residents who seemed to think there is an effort to move Tehachapi to Los Angeles County, which they vehemently oppose.
“My husband and I moved to Tehachapi last year from Palmdale, to get away from the dumpster fire that is LA county,” one woman wrote in a comment representative of many. “When we heard about this movement, we were absolutely horrified… This needs to be fought against at all costs, our town needs to be protected.”
From the comments, it appears that these Tehachapi residents confused the supervisorial redistricting process with a simultaneous effort going on at the state level.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is charged with coming up with plans to redraw California’s congressional districts and state Assembly and Senate districts with Census 2020 data.
From the information currently displayed on the commission’s website, it appears that the state Assembly and Senate districts that currently include Tehachapi may be reconfigured.
In one visualization released by the commission, the Greater Tehachapi area would no longer be part of Assembly District 34, currently represented by Republican Vince Fong of Bakersfield.
The northern part of eastern Kern County, including the city of Ridgecrest, would remain in District 34. However, Tehachapi would become part of Assembly District 36, which already includes California City, Mojave and Rosamond, as well as the Antelope Valley cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. District 36 is currently represented by Republican Tom Lackey of Palmdale.
The website also displays maps with potential changes for the 16th Senate District, currently represented by Republican Shannon Grove, and for California’s Congressional districts. The state’s population loss in the 2020 Census means there will be one less member of the House of Representatives from California once redistricting is completed.
County redistricting
For county redistricting, the Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 16 (after the deadline for this week’s print edition) included an opportunity for further public testimony and analysis on the draft maps, after which the board could either direct further revision and refinement of the draft maps or adopt one of the maps along with an ordinance to adopt new supervisorial district lines.
Currently, Tehachapi is in Supervisorial District 2, represented by Supervisor Zach Scrivner and the northern section of eastern Kern County is in District 1, represented by Supervisor Phillip Peters.
After months of deliberation and public involvement, the decision appears to be down to a choice between two maps — A3 and D. The first would keep the current two eastern Kern supervisorial districts and three districts in the San Joaquin Valley, with some boundary adjustments. Map D, a proposal from the Equitable Maps Coalition, would combine the two current East Kern districts into District 1 and reconfigure the other four districts to represent county areas in the San Joaquin Valley.
According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, one of the proponents of the Equity Coalition Map, the map would “include three Latino-majority districts to reflect Kern County’s current demographics.”
Map A3 is the latest version of a map created by the county’s demographics consultant, Redistricting Partners.
The Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council was among economic development groups in eastern Kern County opposing any plan that would leave the region without the current two seats on the Board of Supervisors and previously supported maps similar to the current draft Map A3.
By law, the board is charged with evaluating the 2020 Census and creating district boundaries without favoring or discriminating against a political party, according to the County Counsel, among other requirements.
The process must be complete by Dec. 15.
More information
None of the redistricting efforts will make any change to county lines.
More information about Kern County supervisorial redistricting is online at https://bit.ly/3wMNOYD.
Comments concerning county redistricting made by Tehachapi residents and others are online at https://bit.ly/3qBGAoZ.
More information about state redistricting is available on the commission's website, https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
