Registration will close on June 30 for the All American 5K on July 4. The event is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
The top three overall male and female winners will receive medals, as well as the top three in each age division. The event is open to everyone age 4 and up.
The registration fee is $45, which includes a race shirt, a chip-timed 5K, finisher’s medal and pancake breakfast provided by the Warrior Booster Club.
The event will begin with a mass start at 7 a.m. at the Steven A. Shy Activity Center in Tehachapi’s Philip Marx Central Park.
