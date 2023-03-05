Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, in California and most states.
Remember the old adage — spring forward — and move clocks forward by an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, in California and most states.
Remember the old adage — spring forward — and move clocks forward by an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
Unless there is a change in the law, daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.