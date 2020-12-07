Retired Marine Corps bugler Richard Oldenburg, a Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association member, played taps Monday as fellow veterans lowered memorial flags in recognition of the Dec. 7, 1941 surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
The first wave attack struck at 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, the same hour these veterans lowered the flags to half-staff at the BVS memorial park site.
This day has personal meaning for BVS Navy veteran Paul Bellinger, who lowered the flags. His father, Navy pilot Fredrick Bellinger, was stationed at Pearl Harbor that morning.
“My father went on to even the score, as he liked to say,” Paul Bellinger said.
