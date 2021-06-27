The Tehachapi Police Department reminds residents that all fireworks, including safe and sane ones, are illegal in the city of Tehachapi — and breaking the law will bring a hefty fine.
The Tehachapi City Council recently adopted an urgency ordinance establishing a $1,000 fine for each violation of its fireworks regulations. All violations will be strictly enforced, a TPD news release said.
Residents are encouraged to report the use of fireworks within city limits to the Police Communications Center at 822-2222.
According to the news release, the police department stated the use of fireworks presents a significant hazard to the personal safety and property of residents and surrounding communities.
The annual City of Tehachapi fireworks spectacular will take place at 9 p.m. July 4, with fireworks originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
