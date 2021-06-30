A wildfire was reported in a remote area off of Willow Springs Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for the Kern County Fire Department, additional air resources were ordered to assist in extinguishing the fire, which was estimated to have involved three to five acres.
The fire does not appear to be a threat to any structures.
There is no known cause for the fire at this time.
