Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, joined city officials on the most recent TehachaPod to talk about the latest stimulus bill just passed by the House of Representatives and particularly the restaurant part of the bill.
During the podcast, McCarthy talked about potential truck climbing lanes for Highway 58, the Tehachapi wine industry and more.
During the conversation with McCarthy, he mentioned there are three philosophies that government should focus on: “Back to Work, Back to School, and Back to Health.”
The city of Tehachapi’s podcast TehachaPod has entered its second season of producing locally driven show topics.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett, city manager, Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator, and Key Budge, community engagement specialist, as the hosts.
Find the link at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
