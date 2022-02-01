Available local data seems to show that the Tehachapi area is in line with statewide trends with a drop in COVID-19 cases from earlier in the month.
Still, the number of cases tallied in the first month of 2022 is already at 57 percent of the total from all of last year and 79 percent of the cases in 2020.
According to information released by Kern County Public Health, there were 473 new cases in Tehachapi in the week ending Feb. 1. This includes cases of incarcerated people at the California Correctional Institution. That number was down by nearly half from the prior week when there were 918 cases reported.
Tehachapi Unified School District has not released any new data since Jan. 11 when Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson reported a high level of related staff and student absenteeism to the school board.
Typically, the superintendent has provided updated information about COVID-19 testing and case numbers at school board meetings. At a special meeting on Jan. 27 the school board acted to move its Feb. 8 regular meeting date to Feb. 22. The superintendent’s office said the request was due to a scheduling conflict.
Local hospitalizations were down considerably from the prior week, with only 9 COVID-19 patients at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley compared to 13 the prior week. And of those, only one patient was in the Intensive Care Unit, compared to three the prior week.
Of hospitalized patients, two were vaccinated and one partially vaccinated, four unvaccinated and vaccination status was unknown for two.
The health department reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. — bringing the total for the year to 2,036 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,136.
Data from the California Department of Corrections showed decreases in active cases among both staff and people incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution. Staff cases reported on Jan. 31 were 109 — down by 52 from Jan. 24. Inmate cases were at 86 on Feb. 1 — down by 34 the week before.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 2,012 COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 25 — up by 35 from Jan. 25. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
• According to information published by the California Department of Public Health on Jan. 31, rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups.
Recommendations
The health department continues to encourage the community to utilize as many layers of protection as possible to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Recommended layers of protection include:
• Getting vaccinated against COVID-19
• Getting your COVID-19 booster as soon as eligible
• Wearing a mask while in indoor public settings
• Staying home when sick
• Washing your hands often
• Get tested before gathering or traveling
• Gather outside or increase ventilation when indoors
• Eating a well-balanced diet
• Regularly exercising
Vaccinations
According to the county’s public health website, vaccinations are available in Tehachapi at Rite Aid, OmniHealth, Centric Health, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kaiser-Permanente. Online registration and the latest information about vaccination eligibility is offered at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Free testing
In order to reduce traffic at the hospital, AVTH provides free testing on Saturdays and Tuesdays at the gymnasium, 125 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. (Note: This location is served by OPTUMServe and setting up an account at lhi.care/covidtesting prior to getting tested can save time.) Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday hours have been extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tehachapi Unified School District students and families can get free testing from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
• Free at-home antigen tests delivered by the United States Postal Service (a limit of one order of four individual tests per household) can be ordered online at https://www.covidtests.gov.
Symptoms
According to the CDC, COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea/
People with emergency warning signs for COVID-19, according to the CDC, are advised to seek emergency medical care immediately. These signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
