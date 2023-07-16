More work is needed to improve school climate and social-emotional learning at schools within Tehachapi Unified School District.
That seemed to be the bottom line of a presentation at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Andrea Paxton, chief administrator of instructional services, shared information from the Panorama Survey platform and California Health Kids Survey with board members.
Last September, the board heard a report about the Panorama data and in most areas, the results from fall 2022 were better than those from fall 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools). But there were drops in the “positive feelings” scores of grades 3-5 and grades 6-12. And the district’s scores varied compared to national benchmarks, with four of eight rankings ranging from the 50th to 80th percentile and the rest falling lower.
In the latest presentation, grades 3-5 results showed improvement in five metrics from fall 2021 to fall 2022 and three of five metrics from spring 2021 to spring 2022.
The results measured teacher-student relationships, school safety, sense of belonging, school climate and engagement.
The results were less promising for grades 6 to 12, with lower scores in four of five areas from fall 2021 to fall 2022 and lower scores in all five areas from spring 2022 to spring 2023.
Paxton said the district draws on information from both the Panorama platform and the California Health Kids Survey to assess SEL (social-emotional learning).
“There’s some overlap,” she said. “And we use them in different capacities … to solicit input from students, to gauge social-emotional health and create supports to better support the needs of students.”
Tehachapi Unified is one of about 2,000 school districts across the country that use Panorama Education’s products. The company’s websites state that it offers “clear reporting and visualizations that make it easy to track progress toward strategic goals and make data-driven decisions about resources.”
“There are two types of surveys embedded in the Panorama platform,” Paxton said. “We have a social-emotional learning survey and a school climate survey.”
The school climate survey, she said, is administered three times throughout the school year to all students in grades 3 to 12.
“We do one at the beginning of the year in August, mid-year and in the spring. And that survey identifies … what students may need additional supports and indicates that they may need to work … with one of our school social workers.”
The school climate survey identifies school-wide problems and provides comparative data to identify areas of need and … areas of growth throughout the school year.
Healthy Kids Survey
According to the state Department of Education, California's Healthy Kids Survey is an anonymous, confidential survey of school climate and safety, student wellness and youth resiliency. It is administered to students in grades 5, 7, 9 and 11 and enables schools and communities to collect and analyze data regarding local youth health risks and behaviors, school connectedness, school climate, protective factors and school violence.
Paxton told the board that parents of 5th graders must opt-in to have their children participate in the survey — meaning that they must return permission slips.
For the higher grade levels, however, an opt-out system is used — meaning that parents must return a form specifying that their child may not participate or they will be given the survey.
At the 5th grade level, participation varied widely among the district’s elementary schools. Tompkins Elementary led the district in participation, with 76% of students taking the survey. At Cummings Valley, 38% participated; at Golden Hills, only 10% participated. The participation rate at Golden Hills was so low that Paxton said those students are “not really factored into this data.” Overall, she said the participation among elementary school students was up significantly over the prior year.
There was a higher level of participation among secondary students, with 65% of 7th graders and 70% of both 9th and 11th graders taking the survey. Nearly all were enrolled in in-person classes. No Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy or Monroe High School students participated in the survey.
Paxton shared comparative data for the CHKS. However, the presentation did not note the difference in participation rates between the two school years. She made no comment about possible reasons for differences in participation rates at the district’s various schools.
Survey findings
The spring 2023 CHKS findings shared by Paxton during the June 27 board meeting showed the following:
Grade 5 — school connectedness, 83%; academic motivation, 85%; social-emotional learning supports, 70%; fairness, 78%; treated with respect, 93; school safety, 81%; school boredom, 33%; high expectations, 82%; wellness, 79%; home support and involvement; 98%; alcohol and drug use (among students), 20%; and anti-bullying climate, 71%.
Grades 7, 9 and 11 — school connectedness, 34%; academic motivation, 47%; life satisfaction, 58%; meaningful participation, 17%; school safety, 37%; school boredom, 58%; high expectations, 55%; optimism, 33%; home support and involvement, 27%; alcohol and drug use (among students), 11%; and facilities upkeep, 17%.
District efforts
Paxton described four efforts of the district to help provide more support for students. All staff members have been trained on the tenets of Capturing Kids Hearts. The district embraced this program at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, with staff receiving training before school began last fall.
She said the district has also employed social workers at each school site. They provide SEL lessons, work with small groups and provide one-to-one support when needed.
Intervention specialists have also been added to all school sites, allowing more student needs to be met under the supervision of the school social worker.
And additional staffing has been provided to support students in and outside the classroom by increasing security and playground staff.
More information
Copies of Paxton’s presentation and the most recent CHKS reports are online as part of the agenda for the June 27 school board meeting (tehachapiusd.com). Prior year reports may be found online at calschls.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
