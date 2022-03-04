Reservations are due by Tuesday, March 8, for the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce's March Networking Luncheon. The event will be held at noon Tuesday, March 15, at Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
The speaker will be Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett, who will provide an update on current projects and programs that enrich the quality of life for Tehachapi and the surrounding areas, according to a chamber news release.
The cost is $20 for chamber members, and $25 for non-members, which includes lunch. Lunch will be chicken alfredo, salad, bread and tea.
Reservations are required by Tuesday, March 8, to Jeanette Pauer, chamber president, at chamber@tehachapi.com or 661-822-4180.
The March luncheon is sponsored by Platinum Realty Group.
