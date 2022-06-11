Kevin Rohrer, chief, strategic communications for NASA, will speak at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce networking luncheon on June 21.
Reservations for the event must be made by June 17 and attendance is capped at 100 according to chamber President Jeanette Pauer.
Rohrer is also the director of the Aerospace Valley Air Show, which will be held Oct. 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base. His presentation will be about aerospace and aviation at Edwards and NASA.
The luncheon will be held at noon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Buy tickets ($22.85 each with Eventbrite fee) online at bit.ly/3MfDAGg.
