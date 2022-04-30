The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will conduct a tour of its pumping plants and water importation facilities on May 19.
The district imports State Water Project water, originating in Lake Oroville 400 miles away, from the aqueduct at the base of the Grapevine up the mountain to the Tehachapi area. The lift is more than 3,400 vertical feet, according to General Manager Tom Neisler.
When the system is in use, every minute, the district pumps enough water to fill a swimming pool, Neisler said.
“This task requires a lot of engine horsepower, large-diameter pipeline, millions of dollars of natural gas and constant manpower,” he said.
Reservations are required by May 5. The tour will department from water district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, at 8 a.m. Transportation and a light lunch will be provided.
For more information or reservations call the district office at 661-822-5504.
— Claudia Elliott
