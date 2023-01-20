Cal Fire officials met with Tehachapi residents Thursday for an open discussion in an ongoing effort to present and explain a newly updated Wildland Fire Assessment Map.
From this study and future map implementation, government agencies will make decisions about land use. Building code officials may refer to the map to revise codes.
Residents' most pressing worry is how insurance companies will interpret the maps when setting fire insurance rates.
Both residents and representatives of lawmakers called for more time to evaluate and study the maps before their expected February implementation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
“These maps will have significant impact and consequences on the lives of Californians," said Dominic Heiden, field representative for Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield. "We’re already dealing with the high cost of fire insurance. The public has a right to review and understand the methodology behind these maps. We ask that the time period be extended 90 days beyond the February 3rd acceptance date.”
Jessica Janssen, the district director for Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, called for a 30- to 90-day extension so the public can adequately review the maps.
Gary Burgeis, owner of Mountain Air Estates Mobile Home Park on Dennison Road, said his fire insurance costs “tripled because the state has put us in a high risk fire area."
“My business is all on asphalt, surrounded by concrete, and adjacent to agricultural land," he said, questioning how his “fire danger rating can be so extreme."
Veterinarian and Sand Canyon home owner Dr. Beverly Billingsley said her fire insurance rate has already doubled.
“I question how chaparral and forest land can be lumped into the same risk zone. More time is needed to evaluate this new proposed map,” she said.
