Stallion springs resort.jpg

Rental of timeshare condominium units at 28681 Stallion Springs Drive is managed by the Resort Association of Stallion Springs.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A dispute between a company that manages a timeshare resort in Stallion Springs and the community services district there is expected to go to trial later this month.

The Resort Association of Stallion Springs, a California corporation, filed suit against the Stallion Springs Community Services District on Nov. 13, 2020. According to the complaint, the resort is a residential dwelling area for families in duplexes and triplexes that are deeded and recorded to separate homeowners. Stallion Springs Community Services District provides sewage disposal for the 10 buildings that comprise the compound.