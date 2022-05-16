Three members of the Board of Directors of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District were present for a meeting Thursday, May 12.
Among agenda items was a recommendation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors for a candidate to fill a vacant board position that will expire in November 2024. The position has been vacant since mid-2016.
The three members present — President Julia Barraclough, Vice President Ed Duggan and Jeannine Giuffre — could not come to a consensus as to which of three individuals interested in serving should be recommended. Cheryl Casdorph was not present.
Duggan and Barraclough voted to recommend Zack Crum to fill the vacancy but Giuffree voted against this recommendation. She previously nominated Jon Hammond, but her motion died for lack of a second. A third individual, Alex Weiser, was present. Barraclough thanked him for his interest and noted she believes there will be additional vacancies to fill in the future. Crum was present at the meeting, but Hammond was not, although he addressed the board at an earlier meeting.
The approval of minutes from meetings since February was on the agenda but minutes were not available. The board also discussed reviving its low water and native plant sale but did not reach a conclusion.
The district board has established its regular monthly meeting time as the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting is expected to be held on June 9 at the district office, 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. Agendas are posted online at tehachapircd.org.
—Claudia Elliott
