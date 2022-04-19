In a contentious meeting April 14, the board of directors of Tehachapi Resource Conservation District elected officers — and heard from potential new members.
The special meeting was called by Julia Barraclough, Cheryl Casdorph and Ed Duggan and was opened by President Jeannine Giuffre — who the other three voted out of office on March 10.
Subsequently, the three received guidance from the Kern County Counsel that the actions at that meeting were not in compliance with statutory requirements for notice. The March 10 agenda was not provided to Giuffre with the notice required by the state Resources Code and did not indicate that officers would be elected.
In creating the agenda for April 14, which met timeframe requirements, the trio included the election of officers on the agenda.
Giuffre recommended against the election and said she does not believe Casdorph is still a member of the board because of her absences over the period of a year. Barraclough and Duggan disagreed and elections commenced.
Barraclough was elected president on a 3-1 vote with Giuffre dissenting and took over chairing the meeting. Also on 3-1 votes, Duggan was elected president, Casdorph elected secretary and Barraclough elected treasurer.
Giuffre was the “no” vote in each of the elections and also questioned whether one director — Barraclough — could hold two offices (president and treasurer).
Duggan and Barraclough said one person can hold two offices and Giuffre was asked to show where the law says they cannot and said she did not have the information in front of her at the moment. Barraclough said she does not intend to hold two positions for long.
Potential board members
The agenda also included an action item to present a candidate for appointment by the Kern County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy on the board.
Although the board should have five members, only four seats have been filled since sometime in mid-2016.
Three individuals indicated an interest in serving on the board at the April 14 meeting. Two were in attendance and one sent a letter. In attendance were Zack Crum and Jon Hammond; Hammond also presented a letter of interest from Alex Weiser.
Giuffre expressed concern about Crum’s application because of his employment with FIELD (Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development), which she said competes with TRCD for grants. Duggan said he believes FIELD and the district could collaborate and work together.
Duggan moved that a vote on a new board member be postponed so that the board can adequately consider applicants, Casdorph seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Next meeting
Another action taken by the board was to set future meetings for 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month beginning in May to publish the meeting change information (as required by the Resources Code).
Meetings are held at the TRCD office, 321 W. C St., Tehachapi, and agenda information is published online at tehachapircd.org.
