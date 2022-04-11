The board of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District appears to be regrouping after consultation with the Kern County Counsel’s office.
Directors Julia Barraclough, Cheryl Casdorph and Ed Duggan have called a special meeting to be held April 14. The agenda was provided to President Jeannine Giuffre with the five days' notice required by the state Resources Code, which exceeds the notice called for by the Brown Act.
Giuffre said on April 10 that she plans to attend the meeting.
At a special meeting on March 12 — which Giuffre did not attend — Barraclough, Casdorph and Duggan voted to remove Giuffre from the presidency of the board. However, the action was likely not valid because it was not noted on the agenda for the meeting and the agenda also was not provided to Giuffre with the required notice. At the same meeting, Duggan was elected vice-president of the board.
Duggan and Giuffre provide conflicting accounts of why the board did not hold its regular meeting in March. Duggan said Giuffre’s cancellation of the March 10 meeting led to the other directors scheduling the special meeting on March 12.
On April 5, he said he would seek guidance from the Kern County Counsel’s office “to determine if a mistake was inadvertently made by good-intentioned board members and, if so, how we can correct it.”
The correction seems to be the April 14 special meeting. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at the district’s office, 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. It is open to the public with the exception of a closed session to discuss and approve a new contract with the Resource Conservation Assistant for TA 2021 (current technical assistance grant period). Following the closed session the board will return to open session to report on any action taken.
Action on the agenda for open session includes:
• Election of new officers including president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.
• Presentation of a candidate for consideration to fill the current director vacancy on the board and a vote on whether to present a recommendation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors for this person to fill the director position (which will expire in November 2024).
• Adopt a resolution setting the time for regular board meetings as the second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. beginning in May.
The board is also expected to discuss the fall 2022 plant sale, NACD (National Association of Conservation District) grants and approve an agreement for the 2021 TA grant from NACD.
The board has operated with only four seats filled since mid-2016.
Directors of the Tehachapi RCD are appointed by the Board of Supervisors but the district operates independently from the county. Directors are unpaid volunteers and the district’s small budget does not allow for a paid professional manager.
Duggan, Giuffre and Casdorph were most recently appointed to the district board on Nov. 13, 2018, to terms expiring on Nov. 30 of this year.
Barraclough was first appointed to the board on March 13, 2018, with a term to expire on Nov. 1, 2020. She was reappointed in 2020 to a four-year term.
According to the Resources Code, qualifications for directors include being registered voters in the state, residing in or owning real property within the district, or serving — pursuant to the district’s rules — for two years or more as an associate director providing advisory or other assistance to the board of directors or being a designated agent of a resident landowner within the district.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.