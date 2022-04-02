Family Dollar, which has occupied 8,500 square feet of space in the Orchard Shopping Center at 655 Tucker Road for nearly 10 years, will close April 23.
With a mix of name brands and private brand merchandise, the store carries groceries and a range of other products including cleaning supplies, beauty and personal care items and pet supplies.
When the store opened in June 2012, it was part of the Family Dollar company headquartered in North Carolina with more than 7,000 stores in 45 states.
In July 2015, competitor Dollar Tree announced the acquisition of Family Dollar, creating a combined organization with more than 13,600 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.
Tehachapi’s Dollar Tree store, located at 844 Tucker Road, remains open, as do Family Dollar stores in California City, Mojave and Rosamond.
The Walmart Supercenter located across Tucker Road from Family Dollar opened in August 2019, just months after Family Dollar completed a remodeling — adding new freezers, food selections, beauty products and essentials, household products, seasonal items and $1 Dollar Tree merchandise.
But Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager and economic development director for the city of Tehachapi, said he doesn’t believe Walmart is a factor in Family Dollar closing.
“Studies have shown that discount dollar stores are far more negatively impactful to local community business than Walmart — in fact, all of our regular grocers like Albertsons and Save Mart are doing very well as the result of Walmart’s presence,” he said. “To see Family Dollar close is not unexpected considering they had one of the lowest number of customer visits among Family Dollar stores in the state — their issues obviously far exceeded Walmart’s presence.”
Before housing Family Dollar, the space in the Orchard Shopping Center was home to Trader Bo's, On Board and Home Consignment.
Costelloe said he thinks the space will find a new tenant.
“While the store square footage is relatively small and challenging when it comes to finding a replacement tenant, we believe our desirable trade area of over 215,000 and our income levels will attract a more suitable tenant to meet our retail needs as a community,” he said.
Family Dollar stores employ between six and 10 people and Tehachapi employees will have an opportunity to transfer to other stores, a store manager said.
The store is holding a liquidation sale. All sales are final and only cash will be accepted.
RadioShack
Another long-time local retail store closed recently after relocating from the northwest corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard to a shopping center in Old Town.
RadioShack, first owned by John and Judy Rombouts and located in The Stockyard, opened in the early 1970s. According to Christine Rombouts, their daughter and a former editor of Tehachapi News, they sold it to Mike and Sunny Gilbert who moved it to a location on Curry Street.
Then, in 1988, Ted and Chelley Kitzmiller bought the franchise and in 2008 moved the business to the prime corner at Tucker and Valley. Chelley Kitzmiller died in November 2016. According to his Facebook post, George Green of Auburn bought the business in August 2021. In late September the location in the city was shut down and in early November the new owner announced a “soft opening” in Great Oaks Plaza on Valley Boulevard west of Woodford-Tehachapi Road. But by February the store was reported closed.
Sales tax revenue
Retail operations are important to the city in part because they generate sales tax revenue.
Although the sales tax rate in the city currently is 7.25 percent, the city gets only part of that with most of the revenue going to the state and some going to a county transportation fund.
Over the past 10 years, the city’s sales tax revenue has nearly doubled. But stores such as Family Dollar, RadioShack and Walmart aren’t the only source of sales tax revenue. Purchases from online retailers made by city residents also produce revenue for the city.
According to the city’s latest budget, sales tax revenue over the past 10 years was as follows:
• 2011/12 — $1,814,353
• 2012/13 — $1,842,393
• 2013/14 — $1,986,771
• 2014/15 — $1,957,100
• 2015/16 — $2,083,650
• 2016/17 — $2,453,186
• 2017/18 — $2,698,641
• 2018/19 — $3,262,346
• 2019/20 — $3,078,646
• 2020/21 — $3,693,947
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
