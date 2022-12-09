Law enforcement review boards have determined that two Kern County Sheriff's deputies and one Tehachapi Police Department officer acted within policy when they responded to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 3 and shot a man.

Tyler Mathew Nastazio, 26, died at the scene, the KCSO previously reported. At the time he was the suspect in the stabbing of one or more people during an incident inside a home at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in the 14000 block of Tehachapi Boulevard, just east of the Tehachapi city limits.