Edward Martin, administrative director of operations of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, in the new imaging pavilion. A ribbon-cutting and open house will be held at the hospital beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A ribbon-cutting for the new imaging pavilion at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has been set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

The public is invited to attend the event and a community open house to follow.

The new imaging pavilion — named “The Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion” — houses a state-of-the-art MRI machine and a new 128-slice CT scanner. The facility, located at the rear of the hospital, includes a waiting room, private changing rooms and a shared control room.

The new equipment will allow patients to access a higher level of imaging care without leaving Tehachapi.

The $4 million project was made possible by a generous donation from the Cyr family of Tehachapi along with other donations for a total of $2 million raised by the community.

Those planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP by calling 661-771-8600.

The hospital is located at 1100 Magellan Drive, Tehachapi.