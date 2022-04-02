A ribbon-cutting for the new imaging pavilion at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has been set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.
The public is invited to attend the event and a community open house to follow.
The new imaging pavilion — named “The Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion” — houses a state-of-the-art MRI machine and a new 128-slice CT scanner. The facility, located at the rear of the hospital, includes a waiting room, private changing rooms and a shared control room.
The new equipment will allow patients to access a higher level of imaging care without leaving Tehachapi.
The $4 million project was made possible by a generous donation from the Cyr family of Tehachapi along with other donations for a total of $2 million raised by the community.
Those planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP by calling 661-771-8600.
The hospital is located at 1100 Magellan Drive, Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.