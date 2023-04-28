The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand openings of three businesses with ribbon-cuttings set this month.
These are:
• 4 to 5 p.m. May 4, Cowboys and Angels, 798 Tucker Road, next to Canine Creek. Enjoy shopping for western purses, bags, blankets hats and more!
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, Have A Heart. The ribbon-cutting will be at 11 a.m. ACME will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. California Dog Company will have hot dogs for purchase. There will be an opportunity raffle.
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 11, American Pacific Mortgage, 101 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Chacuterie boards and door prizes!
