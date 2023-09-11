CCI entrance sign - Smirnoff file.jpg

The entrance to the California Correctional Institution. The prison is located about 10 miles west of the city of Tehachapi.

The mastermind leading seven people to submit more than 400 false California Employment Development Department claims, collecting millions for luxury vehicles and jewelry, carried out his plan while locked up in Tehachapi's California Correctional Institution by tracking everything on hard-copy ledgers, according to federal prosecutors. 

Telvin Breaux, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated identity theft and a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The EDD could have distributed nearly $25 million of taxpayer's money if each of the 400 claims were approved, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District said, but only $5.4 million was handed out of which some wasn't distributed to the defendants. 