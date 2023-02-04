A program called Coins Against Cancer at Rio Tinto Borates in Boron raised $4,200 last October and on Feb. 1 the funds were presented to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
According to Mary Beth Garrison, external affairs manager for Rio Tinto Borates in Boron, the money is intended to allow the hospital to provide services to East Kern women.
Women sometimes have an abnormal biopsy or have been diagnosed with cancer and don’t have the means to get care, she said, noting that the money was raised to help women in such situations.
She presented a check for the amount raised to Edward Martin, site administrator for the hospital, during the Feb. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
