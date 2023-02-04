Briefs - Rio Tinto Mary Beth and Edward.jpg

Mary Beth Garrison, external affairs manager for Rio Tinto Borates in Boron, and also the new president of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, presents a check for $4,200 to Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A program called Coins Against Cancer at Rio Tinto Borates in Boron raised $4,200 last October and on Feb. 1 the funds were presented to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.

According to Mary Beth Garrison, external affairs manager for Rio Tinto Borates in Boron, the money is intended to allow the hospital to provide services to East Kern women.