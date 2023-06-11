U.S. Borax speaker at GTEDC meeting

Mary Beth Garrison, president of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council and manager of external affairs and community engagement for Rio Tinto in Boron, on the left, with Renny Dillinger, general manager of Rio Tinto’s U.S. Borax operations in California, on June 7.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Members of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council had a chance to learn more about the U.S. Borax mine at Boron on June 7.

Owned by Rio Tinto — the world's second-largest metals and mining company — the mine supplies about 30 percent of global demand for the mineral and its products.