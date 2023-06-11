Members of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council had a chance to learn more about the U.S. Borax mine at Boron on June 7.
Owned by Rio Tinto — the world's second-largest metals and mining company — the mine supplies about 30 percent of global demand for the mineral and its products.
GTEDC President Mary Beth Garrison — who also is manager of external affairs and community engagement for Rio Tinto’s operation in Boron — introduced Renny Dillinger, general manager of the company’s U.S. Borax operations in California.
Dillinger shared videos about the largest pit mine in California. It measures 1.74 miles wide by 1.99 miles long, is up to 755 feet deep and is one of the largest borate mining operations in the world.
He noted that the company has made many efforts to ensure sustainability and noted it has partnered with an American company called CR Minerals to take leftovers from the mine’s operation and process the material to sell to the cement industry for use around California.
At Boron and at other facilities throughout the state the company is actively hiring, Dillinger noted.
He said the company is recruiting for a variety of positions, from skilled labor to millwrights and professionals without almost any degree. It also operates training programs and apprenticeships.
With a finite amount of material in the ground, the company works to be good stewards, Dillinger said. He estimated the mine could remain active until sometime between 2040 and 2055, depending on market conditions.
The company is also working with Kern County to find uses for the land in front of mine operations at Boron. With so much infrastructure already in place, he said, other industrial partners may locate there.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
