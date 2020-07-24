The Stallion Springs Community Services District advises area motorists that road oil will be placed throughout Stallion Springs streets July 29 and 30.
On July 29, oiling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following streets: Quail/Dove/Horsethief between Jacks Hill and Stallion Springs Drive/Stallion Springs Drive between Horsethief and St. Andrews and Cedar Canyon Drive.
Residents on the following streets are asked to stay off the roads for the day: Horsethief Drive; Kern Court; Arvin Court; Cummings Court; Sacramento Way; Poso Court; Greenhorn Court; Tejon Drive; Chaparral Court; Quail; Dove; Stallion Springs Drive between Horsethief Drive and Saint Andrews; Lucaya Way; Spyglass Drive; and Cedar Canyon Drive and all roads off Cedar Canyon between Delaware Drive and Carlisle Drive.
On July 30, oiling will be done during the same time period on the following roads: St. Andrews between Commanche Drive and Shannon Court; Burning Tree Drive; Burning Tree Court; Man O War Drive; Nashua Court; Needles Court; Churchill; Buckpasser, Drive; and Bold Venture Drive from Stallion Springs Drive to High Gun.
See the map on SSCSD website for reference or call the District Office at 822-3268 for more information.
The roads should be available for driving approximately six hours after the application is put down.
