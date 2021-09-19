The city of Tehachapi is notifying motorists of road work happening now through Oct. 1
The Davis and Green Street Roads Rehabilitation Project includes:
• Davis Street between Tehachapi Boulevard to E Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway and striping.
• Green Street from Tehachapi Municipal Airport to H Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway and striping.
• Green Street from F Street to C Street – Grinding of road surface, paving the roadway and striping.
There will be full road closures to connecting streets and alleys. Detours will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to give themselves additional time while traveling in the area. Access to local businesses will be available.
The Snyder Sidewalk Gap Closure Project includes:
• Snyder Avenue between Tehachapi Boulevard through Valley Boulevard - Sidewalks, curbs, gutter, and paving work to continue.
