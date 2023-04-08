Rotary of Tehachapi and other groups are working on a Youth Empowerment Summit to be held in Tehachapi next September.
Rotarian Judy Trujillo shared information about the summit — Say Yes! — at the April 5 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
The idea for this project originated with students in Tehachapi schools who are worried about their peers, as well as themselves, Trujillo told attendees. Apathy, depression, bullying, social media and the post-COVID world are an everyday fact, and part of the struggle in every teenager’s life, she shared in a handout.
“It is time we reach out to our kids and offer them help,” she said.
The program will provide resources for goal-setting, stress management, listening, self-awareness and positivity.
But sponsors are needed to help fund the program, she said, adding that any sponsorship of $250 or more will be added to advertising and T-shirts for participants.
As part of the project, Rotary and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District are sponsoring an art contest with the theme of “Peace in our World.”
“Peace can be personal, local or worldwide,” Trujillo said. Students from ages 12 to 18 will be encouraged to create art that reflects what peace means to them.
Art contest entries will be due on Sept. 8. A related event is a Walk for Health and Wellness planned for Sept. 16. The Say Yes! Summit for youth will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Trujillo said additional information will be publicized closer to the events but in the meantime she is hoping for donations to support the activities, which she said are tax-deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.